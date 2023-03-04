When I was 16, I left my Advanced Placement Environmental Science class having a full-on panic attack. In a lecture on topsoil collapse, my teacher had told us that the world had 100 years of agricultural soil left (which is not exactly true). When I asked him what we could possibly do about that, he replied that real change would require international cooperation in a way that has never happened before.

Sage Lenier is the founder of Sustainable & Just Future, a youth-led educational nonprofit. Shewrote this for the Progressive Perspectives, distributed by Tribune News Service.

