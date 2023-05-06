As the Biden administration prepares for the federal COVID-19 public health emergency to end on May 11, the new normal is markedly better than the earlier phase of the pandemic in which we lost more than a million American lives. We’ve gone from the 2021 peak of an estimated 3,000 Americans dying daily from the infection to about 250 a day now. But this “normal” still includes more than 30,000 COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of 2023, and the virus remains a leading cause of fatality in the U.S. This is not acceptable.

Saad B. Omer is the director of the Yale Institute for Global Health, a professor in medicine and public health and an adjunct professor of nursing at Yale University. In June he’ll become the founding dean of the Peter O’Donnell School of Public Health at UT Southwestern. He wrote this for the Los Angeles Times.

