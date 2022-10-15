In the Chinese Communist Party’s 20th National Congress, which begins in Beijing Sunday, President Xi Jinping is expected to be confirmed as president-for-life. If that actually happens, China’s ascent to genuine superpower status will be at least delayed. At worst (from the Chinese perspective), it may not happen at all.

Gwynne Dyer is an independent journalist based in London.

