According to some critics, Facebook is responsible for almost every evil ever invented. The social media platform, under the corporate parent Meta, violates our privacy, sells our personal information to the highest bidders, monopolizes the media, earns undeserved billions in profit all but hourly, single-handedly killed print journalism, manipulates our minds with sinister algorithms, spreads inflammatory political disinformation, cultivates an epidemic of manic selfie narcissism, forces us to adopt bogus personas and induces loneliness, envy, anxiety, depression and suicidal tendencies.

Bob Brody is a consultant and essayist who lives in Italy. He wrote this for the Chicago Tribune.

