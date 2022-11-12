There are a lot of guns in America — this nation has collectively more civilian-owned guns than we have citizens. Unlike the rest of the developed world, firearms ownership in America is broadly held, with an estimated 40 percent of American households owning at least one gun; and unlike the rest of the world, gun-owning Americans tend to think of their weapons not as something dangerous, but as something that keeps them and their families safe.

Nick Buttrick is an assistant professor of psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He wrote this for the Los Angeles Times.

