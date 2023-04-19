As states look to generate more revenue in an inflationary economy, along with the risk of a recession, progressive governors like J.B. Pritzker of Illinois who advocate for progressive income taxes also support one of the most regressive taxes: lotteries. This sort of “taxation” increases revenue without the stigma associated with conventional taxation, which feels to some like a penalty.

Sheldon Jacobson is a professor in computer science at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He wrote this for the Chicago Tribune.

