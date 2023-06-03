In 2000 the acclaimed Hungarian novelist Imre Kertesz (see Fatelessness), an Auschwitz survivor, moved to Berlin. At the age of 80, and despite having lost numerous family members to the Holocaust, he sensed in Germany’s capital an atmosphere of freedom and acceptance unlike any he’d experienced elsewhere. In a 2009 essay titled “Why Berlin, of all places,” Kertesz, who received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2002, explained that he was heartened by “the many languages you hear spoken on the street, the fact that few people care where you come from ... [and, similarly, that] Berlin has long read and supported obscure writers from beyond its own borders.”
Berlin, he noted, was a city in which he could be himself, one that “embraces me and peels away the leaden airs of melancholy, leaving no traces behind, like crisp winds shearing the morning haze in the air.”
While I’ll never match his eloquence, Kertesz’s perspective mirrors my own. Before I arrived here in March, some Keene acquaintances wondered why a retired Holocaust historian might select Berlin for a three-month sojourn. There is, to be sure, cause for such wonder.
It remains easy, too easy, to view Berlin through the prism of Nazi Germany. The horrors that took place in the city between 1933 and 1945 are readily at hand. Almost in the geographic center of the city, and within a ten-minute walk of the city’s fancy Potsdamer Platz, one happens upon a museum called Topographie des Terrors (Topography of Terror). Located on Niederkirchnerstrasse (formerly Prinz-Albrecht-Strasse), it is site of the most dreaded address in Nazi Germany — headquarters of the Gestapo, the SS Reich Security Main Office, the Sicherheitspolizei, and the SD. Among other crimes, the museum comprehensively documents the history of the prison at Prinz-Albrecht-Strasse 8, including the fate of its many detainees.
Also within Berlin, yet some distance southwest of the city’s center, one finds near the Grunewald railway station a memorial simply labeled “Gleis 17” (Platform 17). Established by the Deutsche Bahn, Germany’s railway company, the memorial uses 186 steel plates to recount the roughly 50,000 Jews deported on as many trains through this station to, for the most part, Theresienstadt and Auschwitz. The first such train left the station, situated now as then on the edge of an elegant middle-class neighborhood, on Oct. 18, 1941; with a cargo of 18 Jews, the last left for Theresienstadt on March 27, 1945, roughly five weeks before the collapse of Nazi Germany.
While hardly exhausting the memorial representation of Nazi horrors, one can easily encounter a Stolperstein (stumbling stone) while visiting Berlin. With reference to no centralized address but located in front of many homes and businesses throughout the city, one “stumbles” upon these 10-square-centimeter brass stones — there are more than 10,000 scattered throughout Berlin. Each provides the name and birthdate of an individual Jew who resided at a specific address, also noting when and where they were arrested and deported and, in most cases, where they were murdered.
One historian has referred to Berlin as “a party in a graveyard;” as “Europe’s youth capital and its guilty war conscience.” Berliners take no pride in displaying their anguished history. They have, however, the acuity to understand that the best way to grapple with an ugly past is to study it, teach it, and display it for everyone.
Most important is Berlin’s commitment to publicly expose the all-too-evident dangers of prejudice, racism, and antisemitism. Nothing speaks to this more profoundly than the city’s placement of a block-wide Holocaust memorial roughly 100 yards from the Brandenburg Gate.
As the historian Susan Neiman so eloquently argues, there is much America can learn from the Germans.
C. Paul Vincent, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of Holocaust & Genocide Studies Keene State College.
