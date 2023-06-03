Stolperstein in Berlin
C. Paul Vincent

In 2000 the acclaimed Hungarian novelist Imre Kertesz (see Fatelessness), an Auschwitz survivor, moved to Berlin. At the age of 80, and despite having lost numerous family members to the Holocaust, he sensed in Germany’s capital an atmosphere of freedom and acceptance unlike any he’d experienced elsewhere. In a 2009 essay titled “Why Berlin, of all places,” Kertesz, who received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2002, explained that he was heartened by “the many languages you hear spoken on the street, the fact that few people care where you come from ... [and, similarly, that] Berlin has long read and supported obscure writers from beyond its own borders.”

C. Paul Vincent, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of Holocaust & Genocide Studies Keene State College.

