I first shot methamphetamine when I was 17. As an abused child seeking relief from trauma and stress, I’d turned to alcohol at age 12 and had used numerous drugs to excess before sticking that needle in my arm. In 1979, at age 18, I was arrested for possession of meth and syringes.

Mary Beth O’Connor, a retired federal administrative law judge, is the author of the forthcoming “From Junkie to Judge: One Woman’s Triumph Over Trauma and Addiction.” She wrote this for the Los Angeles Times

