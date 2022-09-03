Sixty years ago this week, Monadnock Regional High School opened its doors for the first time.
The concept of regional education was then in its early stages, and the eight towns comprising the Monadnock Regional School District would send their students, from grades 7-12, to a state-of-the-art complex in Swanzey Center. In addition to Swanzey, they came from Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Sullivan, Surry, Richmond, Roxbury and Troy.
I lived in North Swanzey and was in the 8th grade when MRHS opened. For more than a year before, I was excited about the prospect of the new school. Both of my older sisters had attended Keene High School. Actually, we lived equidistant from KHS, then located downtown, and the new school in Swanzey Center. But the idea of having our own (i.e. not Keene’s) school, especially with its own athletic teams to follow, was as important as you could get for an about-to-be 8th-grader.
I followed the discussion about building the school, and its construction, through the pages of The Sentinel. As construction took shape, we’d drive the 2½ miles to take a look at its progress. A coordinating committee representing students from all eight towns was assembled, the purpose of which was to build school spirit and to start the process of meeting and making new friends from all the towns in the district. The committee met on Saturday mornings at the Keene YMCA in the countdown year before the opening. I was one of the Swanzey representatives, and there were discussions about everything from what extracurricular activities we wanted the school to offer, to sports and who our new teachers might be.
The work of the committee resulted in an all-district student assembly, at which time our school colors and athletic team nickname would be chosen. “Huskies” beat out, by far, the alternative — which was “Homesteaders.” And, of course, Green and White—my personal choice—were selected as our colors.
In the late spring of that year, the school’s new 7th- and 8th-graders were invited to a day at Sand Dam in Troy. It was a great opportunity to meet our new classmates, and to build some necessary cohesion before the bell rang for the first class on the first day of school.
The anticipation even extended to one item of apparel: an all-wool, green, baseball-style varsity jacket with white trim, and HUSKIES spelled out on the back. I bought one and wore it for years after I had left MRHS. I still have it.
In the early months of 1962, the new school’s music teacher, Mrs. Claudia Howard, assembled a marching band. Like Richard Dreyfuss in the 1995 motion picture “Mr. Holland’s Opus,” the indefatigable Mrs. Howard took mostly raw talent and blended it into a more-than-presentable-on-the-field band. Most band members had never played musical instruments or had formal musical training before. She assigned us our instruments: you’ll play drums, you, the clarinet or trumpet, and so on until the full complement of instruments was filled. For me, it was the trombone. I can still remember the excitement of taking that spanking new Conn Trombone out of its case for the first time. I was no Tommy Dorsey, but I could play “Stars and Stripes Forever” pretty well.
We practiced in the months before the school opening in the cafeteria of Mount Caesar School, across from MRHS. That room was also used for storage of boxes of new equipment coming in for the school, and we opened more than a few of them to see what they contained, in between band rehearsals.
Even more than the instruments, the band uniforms were just the niftiest: military style with green jacket and trousers with a white stripe, and white caps. Those uniforms surely made the music sound even better. By September, we were ready to roll out the band for our first football game.
Sports were big at Monadnock, right from the get-go. Football coach Henry (Hank) Sanders, who taught English, pulled off the equivalent of Mrs. Howard’s band, forging a winning attitude and a stellar 7-1 first season, capped by a 26-0 victory over the Keene High Blackbirds. That MRHS team had its superstar, senior running back Al Lafferty; his #33 was displayed after he graduated, in what has now become a trophy case filled with important memories of championships won, down through the years.
The victory over Keene instilled tremendous pride in the student body, parents and by extension, the towns in the school district. There was a victory parade around Central Square and down Main Street in Keene, which the band led. Someone took a home movie of the parade, and in the now fading frames, I can be seen playing my trombone.
Keene High would later take its revenge during basketball season, with lopsided wins over the Huskies. Still, 60 years later, the memories of that football game remain etched in the minds of those who were there.
When the school opened, it seemed as if nothing was lacking. The lab equipment in the science classrooms was the latest available. The industrial arts department had brand new equipment, as well: in shop class, I made a gavel on a woodworking lathe, and there were similarly new machines for metalworking and printing. The music room had risers, great for a band to practice in. The home economics classrooms were all fitted out with necessary fixtures. The gymnasium was spacious and had that smell of new varnish on its basketball court. The auditorium had hundreds of seats, a professional-size stage and spotlights that could be beamed to the stage from above the seating area. Behind the school were tennis courts, a track that was made of a brand new sponge-like material, and a tower that sat astride the football field from which movies of the games could be taken by the coaches.
The faculty, led by Principal Albert Furlong, who would lead the school for many years, was an interesting mix of highly experienced teachers who had taught in the Keene, Troy, Marlborough and other school systems, as well as younger teachers just out, or not long out, of college. New programs in math, chemistry and other subjects were introduced. The library was spacious and well lit. There were even agriculture courses offered, for a short time.
The list of extracurricular activities was lengthy, including the Husky Highlighter, the school newspaper; the Pandorian, the school yearbook; cheerleaders; the audio-visual club; a chess club; a chef’s club, a drama club; Future Homemakers of America; glee clubs; a student congress; and many more.
Monadnock opened at the right time. John F. Kennedy was in the White House, the space program was underway, the Vietnam War was still a few years away, and, yes, in the pre-Beatles era, rock ‘n’ roll was, as the song said, “here to stay.” The country was in an upbeat mood.
Regional education was then really in somewhat of an experimental stage. From one 8th-grader’s perspective, if this was what education was all about, all new and shiny, and with the opportunity to share the experience with old friends and make new ones, being a part of this new enterprise certainly made learning more tolerable.
Last month I attended my 55th high school reunion. As we gathered at a downtown Keene restaurant to catch up, compare notes and recall this memory or that, I thought of that very first year at MRHS: the newness of it all, the classes I did well in, and those I didn’t, the football games, many of my teachers, the record hops and of course, my classmates — some of whom are lifelong friends — and, wondered, where did the time go?
But time surely hasn’t dimmed the pride in, and the wonder of the school that rose on that empty field in Swanzey Center six decades ago. We are fortunate to have been a part of it all, and to remember those who had the foresight to create a new, modern educational center from scratch. Even in the United States, where we take education for granted, not every student had the good fortune to attend such a facility, with all it had to offer.
For giving us the chance to learn, to play, and to grow in that setting, we’ll always be grateful.
