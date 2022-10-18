As a regular Fox News viewer, I’ve learned a few things about the coming midterm election. First, I’ve discovered pretty much everything is a “crisis” these days from the border crisis to the energy crisis to the Hunter Biden laptop crisis; that global inflation is solely the fault of Joe Biden; and that women aren’t allowed to appear in front of a camera without an extraordinary amount of eye makeup. I mention this last business mostly because I’d like to see Tucker Carlson with a bit of liner and touch of blue shadow, maybe even a little eyebrow pencil. I think it would really make his eyes pop and it would prove that Fox isn’t some good old boy frat house where female anchors are dolled up while the men merely slap on a jacket and tie.

Peter Jensen is an editorial writer at The Baltimore Sun.

