In the realm of American politics, few events carry the weight and significance of the New Hampshire primary. As the first-in-the-nation primary, this longstanding tradition has served as a beacon of democratic participation, fostering a unique connection between candidates and voters. No matter your politics, we all know being an engaged citizen is vital for our democracy to function, and no one challenges a candidate like a Granite Stater. Our members, neighbors and volunteer army of elected officials are uniquely skilled at vetting and engaging candidates for the highest office in the land.

Richard Gulla is president of the State Employees’ Association, SEIU Local 1984, and is an employee of the NH Liquor Commission.

