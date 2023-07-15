Here’s a piece of good news: The amount of the COVID-19 found in the region’s wastewater is the lowest it has been in two years, according to the Massachusetts Water Resource Authority.
As Bill Hanage of Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health told The Boston Globe, “There isn’t very much (COVID-19) transmission going on, and there has not been for a while.”
At this point, people have pretty much moved on with their lives, thankful to put a devastating three-year pandemic in the rearview mirror.
Sadly, the coronavirus is forgotten, but not gone.
People are still dying from the virus, and those who were most at risk at the height of the pandemic — the elderly, the immunocompromised, and those with pre-existing medical conditions — are still at risk. COVID hasn’t gone away.
“I don’t think we’re at a place where we can forget about it,” said Dr. Jacob Lemieux, an infectious disease specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital. “Certainly not in high-risk groups. And I don’t think that’s going to change for the foreseeable future.”
That the spread has slowed, and that infections are much less deadly, can be attributed to vaccinations.
For now, those vaccinations must continue because, as we have learned over the past three years, the virus continues to mutate and spread.
And last winter, we suffered through a “tripledemic” of COVID, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Last year’s flu season was especially deadly, with more than 58,000 Americans losing their lives.
There is no arguing that deaths from all three can be averted, or at least their effects lessened, with vaccination.
But when all of the COVID-19 boosters — absolutely necessary boosters, by the way — are included, the number of shots can be overwhelming for patients, especially those with large families or economic challenges.
That has led some medical professionals to worry about “vaccination fatigue,” the notion that people have had so many shots over the past few years that they can’t bear the idea of scheduling time for another.
We’ve already seen evidence of the fatigue in the dropoff in the number of Americans up to date on their COVID shots. As of this spring, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows, only 16.4 percent of the country was current with the updated (bivalent) booster dose.
It’s not just COVID that is putting people at risk. Soon, summer will be over and we will be headed into fall and influenza season, and medical experts are worried people won’t get that vaccination either.
That’s why a double-headed vaccination — for COVID-19 and influenza — is an excellent idea from a public health standpoint.
Many Americans received their COVID and flu shots in a single visit last year, and the combination had no effect on the efficacy of either vaccine, nor did it spark an adverse reaction in patients. It also means busy Americans can make one trip to their pharmacy or doctor’s office, instead of two.
A separate vaccination for RSV is also recommended for those 60 and older.
Too many vaccines?
No way. As Dr. Ofer Levy of the precision vaccines program at Boston Children’s Hospital said, “This is an embarrassment of riches.”
He’s right. As COVID fades, it’s too easy to forget the terrifying months of 2020, when there was no vaccine and people were dying faster than hospitals could get them beds for treatment. Vaccines turned the tide.
A little irritation at having “too many” vaccines is a small price to pay for avoiding feeling that way again.
