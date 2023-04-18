School shootings seem to always be met by silence. During lockdowns or active shooter situations, children muffle their voices, sit still and play dead. And afterward, we are told to send our thoughts and prayers, an essentially private, soundless act even when they’re plastered across social media.

Laura Jean Baker is the author of “The Motherhood Affidavits” and her newest full-length project on violence in schools, “Off With Their Heads: A Schoolhouse Memoir.” She wrote this for The Progressive magazine. It was distributed by Tribune News Service.

