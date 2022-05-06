For all the talk of inflation, some major economic good news seems to have gotten lost in the shuffle.
Unemployment in the country is at 3.6 percent, down from a high of nearly 15 percent just over a year ago. That translates into millions of new jobs for Americans since the COVID pandemic forced employers to lay off workers as the economy shrank at a record rate.
Meanwhile, consumer spending grew 0.7 percent in the first quarter despite high gas prices, showing that people in this country have faith that good times will continue despite the highest inflation rate in 40 years.
“Consumer spending is the aircraft carrier in the middle of the ocean — it just keeps plowing ahead,” Jay Bryson, chief economist for Wells Fargo, told the New York Times.
There are concerns that inflation could affect consumers’ buying habits, but for the moment, that is not the case. People are put off by the high price of gas and grocery items, but continue spending on a wide variety of items, including visits to restaurants.
The Federal Reserve Wednesday raised interest rates by a half of a percentage point in an effort to tamp down inflation. While that made Wall Street jittery, investors were cheered when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell dismissed the idea of even larger rate increases going forward.
The stock market had its best day since 2020, jumping 3 percent after Powell’s announcement.
So why is nobody talking about this? It’s understandable, in our car-obsessed society, that high gas prices would be a front and center concern. The weekly grocery bill is also going up.
But as employers seek to fill vacant positions, salaries are also going up. That should be something to cheer about.
Whether salaries will keep pace with inflation is something economists will watch carefully. At the moment, however, the worker shortage seems to be helping employees while businesses try to keep up with demand.
The New York Times reported that at the Melting Pot, a national chain of nearly 100 fondue restaurants, “revenue dipped in early January as soaring coronavirus cases kept both diners and employees at home. But reservations bounced back quickly, and Valentine’s Day — ‘our Super Bowl,’ said the chief executive, Bob Johnston — was the strongest on record. Sales this spring have been up 40 percent or more from 2019, and growth would be even stronger if franchisees could hire enough people.”
“We’re not able to meet demand,” Johnston told the New York Times. “We need more team members, and we’re struggling with keeping the bench full.”
According to the Times, “the Melting Pot is raising wages to attract workers, and is paying more for many ingredients. So far, it has been able to raise prices to compensate for higher costs without losing business, but Johnston said he didn’t know how long that would continue. ‘We try to be very careful with that and not overly confident that we can continue to raise prices with no impact. There could be a line we can’t see, and we don’t want to cross that line.’”
We live in unprecedented times, with a worldwide pandemic that never seems to end, an ongoing war that is driving up oil and gas prices, supply chain problems that have slowed the distribution of consumer goods, and now, a Supreme Court draft opinion that could overturn what many Americans thought was a Constitutional right to abortion.
Despite all of that, according to U.S. News and World Report, in March “shoppers showed resilience in spending ... . Business at general merchandise stores was up 5.4 percent, while sales at clothing stores rose 2.6 percent. Restaurants had a 1 percent increase.”
It’s nice to know that amid all the doom and gloom one typically views on cable news channels from day-to-day, at least the economy is showing positive signs. And that should be good news for everyone.
— The Salem News (Beverly, Mass.)