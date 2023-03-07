The day the Ukrainian Parliament declared independence on Aug. 24, 1991, I witnessed the historical moment from the gallery with my wife and a group of Western expatriates. Below us, amid rapturous applause, a huge Ukrainian flag was carried into the hall on the shoulders of many of Ukraine’s founding fathers. In a poignant instance of historical revenge, they draped the flag on the dais under a large statute of Vladimir Lenin and bellowed out “Chervona Kalyna,” the song that has since become the unofficial Ukrainian anthem of resistance during the country’s current war with Russia.

John Hewko is CEO of Rotary International. He advised the Ukrainian Parliament in the early 1990s and assisted a working group that prepared the initial draft of Ukraine’s post-Soviet constitution. He wrote this for the Chicago Tribune.

