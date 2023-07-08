It was a trying weekend for those who still believe Elon Musk has what it takes to turn Twitter into a success story. The embarrassment of having to limit the number of posts users could see each day — a move Musk said was necessary to lessen strains on Twitter’s servers — was the surest sign yet that Musk’s cost-cutting has come with real consequences, not the least of which is opening the door to competitors.

Dave Lee is Bloomberg’s U.S. technology columnist.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.