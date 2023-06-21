Tucker Carlson might not work for Fox News anymore, but as their messy public divorce drags on, the unhappily parted pair can’t help making headlines. The latest salvo was fired by Fox, which warned that the former anchor’s new Twitter show violates the noncompete clause in his contract. A lawyer for Carlson shot back that any attempt to shut him down would violate the First Amendment.

Yale University professor of law and author Stephen L. Carter is a Bloomberg columnist.

