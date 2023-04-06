Donald Trump spent Monday night at his Trump Tower triplex in Manhattan before facing criminal charges the next afternoon in a local courtroom. When his public humiliation was over, he found his way to his private jet and flew to Florida to his other longtime refuge, a villa at his Palm Beach country club, Mar-a-Lago.

Timothy L. O’Brien is senior executive editor of Bloomberg Opinion.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.