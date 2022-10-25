Even as former President Donald Trump remains mired in the fallout from his unlawful retention of classified government documents, a new investigation outlines how his businesses bilked the government by massively overcharging the Secret Service to stay at his properties while they were protecting him and members of his Cabinet and his family. Since the party that claims to revere law and order continues to rank Trump as its top 2024 presidential contender, let’s review the various ways in which he was — and would surely be again if given the chance — America’s grifter-in-chief.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.