When I started farming corn and soybeans on our 320-acre family farm in Greene County, Iowa, in 1976, herbicides like dicamba were a go-to to control weeds. Dicamba is quite toxic, but it helped control broadleaf weeds in my corn crop — until it didn’t.

George Naylor is a farmer in Iowa and past president of the National Family Farm Coalition. He is on the board of directors at the Center for Food Safety. He wrote this for The Progressive magazine.

