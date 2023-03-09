The inability to retain qualified firefighters, EMTs, dispatchers, police and correctional officers has created a disastrous outlook for the future of public safety in New Hampshire. Professions once highly sought after in a competitive market are now taking a backseat to private-sector jobs that offer higher pay and better benefits. Historically speaking, public-sector employees have been drawn to these professions for the retirement and benefits packages offered, in spite of the fact that lower wages put them at a disadvantage in a surging economy — trade-off that was fair and equitable until it wasn’t.

Brian Ryll of Hampston is president of the Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire. Michael Geha of Windham is president of the N.H. Police Association. Frank Campo of Stratham is president of the N.H. Troopers Association. Seifu Ragassa of Gilford is president of the N.H. Probation and Parole Officers Association Command Staff.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.