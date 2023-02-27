It may sound like common sense to say all Americans should have to meet the same standard of proof to win a defamation suit against a media outlet, but that’s not how it works under U.S. law. And it shouldn’t. The landmark Supreme Court ruling in The New York Times v. Sullivan has long established that public figures who sue news media outlets must prove that the reporting was not just false, defamatory and negligent (the standard for private citizens), but also must prove “actual malice” — that is, that the outlet either knew it was false, or demonstrated “reckless disregard” for the truth.

