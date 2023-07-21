The White House embraced “Bidenomics” to describe its economic agenda last month, reclaiming a term that President Joe Biden’s detractors have frequently used as a pejorative. Various administration officials have since talked up its ambitions. I have no doubt that they’re sincere about the importance of the middle-class, infrastructure investments and union jobs with an eye to the presidential election, but this is really a gamble on inflation — the tax that has hit middle-class pocketbooks hard these past two years.

Bloomberg columnist Conor Sen is founder of Peachtree Creek Investments.

