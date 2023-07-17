Our yards are teeming with life, from fluttering moth wings to the dynamic march of ants. Yet many people see bugs and other tiny animals as “pests” that should be eradicated — rather than as individuals who want to live. Using pesticides not only harms insects but can also have severe long-term consequences for other animals and the environment. So in light of National Be Nice to Bugs Day (July 14), let’s acknowledge our small friends and take steps to protect them.

Rebecca Libauskas is a climate research specialist for the PETA Foundation. She wrote this for Tribune News Service.

