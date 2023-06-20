When people worry about the U.S. economy these days, their focus is invariably too myopic. Forget about the battle with inflation: It will be won, perhaps at the cost of a painful recession, and the country will settle back into its previous trajectory.

Kathryn Anne Edwards is a labor economist and independent policy consultant. She wrote this for Bloomberg News.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.