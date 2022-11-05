This fall the Supreme Court marked a turning point in the history of the Internet. The court agreed to consider Gonzalez v. Google, its first case interpreting Section 230 — a once-obscure statute that is now widely credited for having “created the Internet” and is debated by politicians on both sides of the aisle.

Christopher S. Yoo is a professor of law and the founding director of the Center for Technology, Innovation & Competition at the University of Pennsylvania. He wrote this for the Los Angeles Times.

