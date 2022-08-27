American history is rooted in the belief that our government is one of “laws and not of men.” John Adams wrote those words into the Massachusetts Constitution of 1780.
The rule of law in our country is in trouble. Much of the blame rests with the Supreme Court, which has repeatedly shirked its responsibilities to safeguard individual rights. Recent decisions indicate that the court’s conservative supermajority has its foot on the pedal and has no intention of slowing down.
The reversal of Roe v. Wade has aroused public awareness, but the court’s anti-rule of law leanings go back more than a decade. In 2008, Heller v. District of Columbia ignored half of the Second Amendment and created a right to keep a handgun in one’s home. In 2010, Citizens United v. FEC reversed decade of wisdom and took away virtually all controls over contributions to political campaigns. In 2013, Shelby County v. Holder undermined the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which Congress had repeatedly renewed, and opened the door to all sorts of election-law skullduggery at the local level. More recently, in 2019, the court decided in Rucho v. Common Cause that partisan gerrymandering, which allows a party in power to stay in power even if the majority votes for the other party, is not a matter of “law” that the court should consider.
These decisions did not expressly overrule prior cases, but they ran contrary to general constitutional understanding going back at least to the early twentieth century
The ensuing years have produced a further erosion of democratic principles. One example is the under-the-radar 2021 decision in Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. Bonta. The whole idea of Citizens United was that removing political donation limitations would be safeguarded by public disclosure of who was giving how much to what person or organization. The court broke that promise last year by deciding that California could not require disclosure to the state attorney general of the names of large donors to nonprofit organizations.
Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee (2021) took Shelby County a step further and upheld Arizona election policies supposedly intended to curtail election fraud. The case was nothing less than Republicans versus Democrats, and the likelihood of voter suppression cut no ice with the six-justice majority.
New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, decided two months ago, struck down a New York law going back more than a hundred years, and expanded the Heller ruling to include the right to carry a firearm outside the home. It made Justice Scalia’s assurances in Heller that the Second Amendment leaves open the power to impose reasonable regulations look like another empty promise.
The rule of law under the First Amendment has also changed dramatically. Thomas Jefferson assured the Danbury Baptists in 1802 that the Constitution establishes a “wall of separation” between church and state. The Supreme Court now says otherwise. Last June’s decision in Carson v. Makin informed the State of Maine that its tuition-support program for families in sparsely populated districts cannot be limited to tuitions for non-sectarian schools, but must cover religious schools as well. Otherwise, according to the majority of six, Maine is “discriminating” on account of religion. So, for Maine to continue its program, taxpayers must now support the teaching of religious doctrine, and the wall between church and state has crumbled.
Dobbs. v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization has the remarkable distinction of diminishing, rather than upholding, individual rights. Two previous courts, one in 1973 (Roe v. Wade) and another in 1992 (Planned Parenthood v. Casey), held that the due process right of liberty under the Fourteenth Amendment gave women the right to choose. Those decisions, according to Justice Alito, were “egregiously” wrong.
How can this court be so dismissive of prior decisions and long-held beliefs about the rule of law? It comes down to “originalism,” the doctrine that the Constitution is a static document whose meaning was carved in stone when it was created. For the personal rights guaranteed by the First Ten Amendments, that means 1791, when the states ratified the Bill of Rights. For the Fourteenth Amendment guarantees of due process and equal protection of the law, it means 1868.
Until recent times, no Supreme Court majority has believed that originalism provides the key to understanding the Constitution. But now at least five, perhaps six, justices call themselves “originalists” whose main concern is whether a particular right is “deeply rooted” in history.
Once you adopt this framework for constitutional decision-making, the rule of stare decisis — adhering to the received wisdom that precedent usually provides — carries little or no weight. If earlier Supreme Court justices didn’t know enough to follow what was understood in 1791 or 1868, then why should originalist justices pay much attention to what they decided?
The rule of law requires a sense that the rights we had yesterday will still be here tomorrow. One can only hope that eventually we will get back on the right track, but not with this Supreme Court.
I’ve enjoyed writing these columns over the past several years, but it’s time for a break. Thanks for reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.