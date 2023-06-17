I belong to a demographic of millions who watch a parent decline. Let’s face it, after a certain age, we all somewhat decline each day, but to watch the fading of a towering figure in one’s life brings a unique heartache. My father has always been stoic, wise, insightful, and contemplative — a steady hand on my shoulder and those uncounted throughout his career as a Navy Chaplain, (Captain) and five decades as a minister. Yet now, age and Parkinson’s disease work in tandem to chip away at abilities. Despite the encroachment of frailness, his faithfulness remains resolute.

Author Peter Rosenberger wrote this for Tribune News Service.

