As the new COVID booster becomes available it’s good to see eligible people lining up to receive it. In addition to providing a new layer of protection against the virus, the vaccine is a reminder that the COVID pandemic is not over, despite changes in safety protocols that contribute to continued resistance to preventive behavior change. More frequently now, people are unmasked in indoor places, which leave us vulnerable to infection. If we aren’t careful, we could see a resurgence of COVID that pulls us back into severe illness and isolation.

Elayne Clift writes from Brattleboro. She can be reached via www.elayne-clift.com

