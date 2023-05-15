It’s easy to believe nothing has changed. It’s easy to believe that nothing even can change given the grip of gun culture on the U.S. Supreme Court and the Republican Party. Republican politicians coast to coast have put themselves wholly at the service of the gun industry and the gun fanatics who enrich it. And the Supreme Court’s conservative majority has codified gun obsession with ever more tendentious opinions that shatter not only precedent and reason, but a good many human bodies, too.

Francis Wilkinson is a Bloomberg columnist covering U.S. politics and policy.

