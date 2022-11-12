A s we headed to the polls Tuesday to vote for people to represent us at all levels of governance, it is deeply important to note these midterm elections are monumentally significant in an unprecedented way, with the possible exception of the Nazi scare in the 1930s and ‘40s. Results of all elections have consequences, but this time they serve as a precursor to the most consequential election in our lifetimes in 2024.

Elayne Clift writes from Brattleboro. She can be reached via www.elayne-clift.com

