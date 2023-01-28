There was much mirth online when the U.S. Justice Department announced the arrest of crypto exchange Bitzlato’s founder last week. Unpronounceable, unknown and unlike any of the far bigger fish (like Binance) getting headlines, Bitzlato looked like a small-fry, a nothingburger. The fact that Bitcoin resumed its march past $21,000 seemed to confirm it.

Lionel Laurent is a Bloomberg columnist covering digital currencies, the European Union and France.

