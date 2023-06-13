Despite elevated inflation and interest rates, consumer spending among Americans rose a strong 2.3 percent in April from a year earlier. And that has been a pattern for several months, with some calling it a mystery. They want to know why people aren’t cutting back when almost everything is more expensive. It’s less of a mystery if you pay attention to the differences across households.

Claudia Sahm is the founder of Sahm Consulting and a former Federal Reserve economist. She wrote this for Bloomberg News.

