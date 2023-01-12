Rep. Kevin McCarthy made many concessions in his bid to become speaker of the House. But his offer to allow the hard-line House Freedom Caucus to select three of the nine Republicans on the powerful House Committee on Rules stands out for its ability to diminish the influence of the Republican Party within the House. It will grant a handful of extremists outsize power in Congress, reducing the Republican Party’s ability to govern.

Bloomberg columnist Jonathan Bernstein, covering politics and policy, is a former professor of political science at the University of Texas at San Antonio and DePauw University.

