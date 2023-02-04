Authorities along the Colorado River are like tenants in a burning apartment building arguing over whether they should move their plants off the fire escape, while the fire department waits. Nobody is displaying the necessary urgency about the situation — and tragedy looms.
The seven states that get water from the Colorado system have until Tuesday to agree to deep cuts in their water usage or face having those cuts imposed on them by the federal government. There’s nothing less at stake than the future of civilization in the western U.S.
The river serves 40 million people from Wyoming to New Mexico and west to California, as well as tribal lands and parts of Mexico. Water levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the major reservoirs fed by the Colorado, are so low that they’re at risk of eventually going “dead pool,” cutting off the flow of water below them. The Grand Canyon would run dry. The Hoover Dam would no longer be able to produce hydroelectric power. The global breadbasket of California agriculture would be parched.
This problem hasn’t exactly come out of nowhere; the Western U.S. has been in a megadrought since roughly the turn of the century. We have long known climate change would make water management increasingly difficult. But the crisis has accelerated in the past 18 months or so.
When Bloomberg’s Tim O’Brien visited Lake Mead in the summer of 2021, it was about 160 feet below full pool, leaving a “bathtub ring” of dry rock. That was alarmingly low, about 10 feet below the worst levels of the previous few years. But last July it was another 20 feet lower. This year it’s on pace to fall 20 feet more by midsummer. A recent increase in snowpack, thanks to the atmospheric rivers flooding California, will still leave the lake 200 feet below full pool at the end of this year.
Action to address the crisis hasn’t moved nearly as quickly. Last year, the Interior Department’s Bureau of Reclamation pushed the Colorado’s users to come up with their own agreed plan to cut between 2 million and 4 million acre-feet of water usage in lieu of the federal government deciding for them. Months of talks have resulted in ideas for reducing consumption by only about 1 million acre-feet.
But the bureau for some reason backed off an earlier deadline to impose its own reductions, the AP reported this weekend. That gave the states no incentive to try harder. Precious months have been wasted since, and now we’re right back where we started, with the Biden administration having to make some Solomonic calls about splitting up the Colorado.
The Inflation Reduction Act has earmarked $4 billion for drought relief, which could help ease the pain of sacrifice. But that must be spent carefully to discourage water use and encourage new technologies to boost efficiency. It’s also long past time to revisit water-use agreements established up to 100 years ago, long before scientists realized just how drastically global warming would affect water supplies. These need to be updated to reflect a new reality.
Without urgent action now, state and federal governments could soon face even more dire choices. Those could include saving Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam by decommissioning Lake Powell and the Glen Canyon Dam further upriver.
Of course, Colorado River cuts imposed by the Biden administration will be challenged in court. And it’s easy to fear where a conservative Supreme Court might come down on such issues. But such concerns are a luxury that only time affords, and we no longer have any of that.
