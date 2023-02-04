Authorities along the Colorado River are like tenants in a burning apartment building arguing over whether they should move their plants off the fire escape, while the fire department waits. Nobody is displaying the necessary urgency about the situation — and tragedy looms.

Mark Gongloff is a Bloomberg editor and columnist covering climate change.

