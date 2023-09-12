For most of us, even those perfectly happy to pay taxes, actually filing our tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service is a frustrating, complicated and opaque process. And if you make a small mistake, you could be threatened with additional fines, or even prison. Recently, IRS leadership, with support from the Biden administration, proposed modernizing the filing process to make it easier for most Americans to file, bringing it in line with nations like New Zealand, Japan and Denmark.

Donald Cohen is the founder and executive director of In the Public Interest. He wrote this for Tribune News Service via Progressive Perspectives.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.