History is linear, yet it is punctuated by discontinuities. Things that seemed like fixtures in the firmament of the global order sometimes vanish overnight. On Dec. 26, 1991, the Soviet Union disappeared after 69 years. On Sept. 11, 2001, American security vanished in the blink of an eye. This year — on Feb. 24 — the hallowed tradition of political neutrality died when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Michael Miklaucic is a lecturer at the University of Chicago’s Harris School of Public Policy and a senior fellow at National Defense University. He wrote this for the Chicago Tribune.

