The U.S. Supreme Court has figured prominently and controversially in the news recently. In addition to decisions limiting states’ control over gun safety while expanding states’ power over women’s reproductive rights, the court has broken down long-standing barriers between separation of church and state by authorizing public funding of private religious education.

Mark Schwiebert, formerly the mayor of Rock Island, Ill., is the author of “The Template: A Parable of the Environment.” He wrote this for the Chicago Tribune.

