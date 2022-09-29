When the Supreme Court begins its new term Monday, one of the most consequential cases involves not guns, abortion, gay rights or COVID-19 mandates, but the way states determine how legislative lines are drawn and votes are counted. If the conservative supermajority embraces the radical “independent state legislature” theory, it will deal a body blow to the integrity of American elections.

