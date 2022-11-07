Anyone who gets a firsthand glimpse into experiencing the health challenges brought on by mental illness soon comes to see how often these afflictions and the people who face them are misunderstood, maligned, dismissed or distrusted. Whether your vantage point is that of a professional like me, a family member of someone who suffers, or someone feeling the painful collapse of their thoughts, feelings and actions, you quickly understand that mental illness still carries with it an undeserved mark of disdain. The term for this is stigma.

Phil Wyzik of Keene is CEO of Monadnock Family Services.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.