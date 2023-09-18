After more than three years of living with COVID-19, the message should be clear. Get vaccinated. Get boosted. Keep yourself and your loved ones protected.
The next opportunity to get the coronavirus vaccine could come as early as this week, as the Food and Drug Administration has approved an updated, upgraded version of the shot expected to be rolled out by the drug companies Pfizer and Moderna as soon as possible.
“Vaccination remains critical to public health and continued protection against serious consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death,” Dr. Peter Marks, the FDA’s vaccine chief, said in a statement Monday. “We very much encourage those who are eligible to consider getting vaccinated.”
The hesitancy of many Americans to keep up with their COVID vaccinations — or even get the shot in the first place — is a national embarrassment. People around the country are eager to put the coronavirus and the necessary restrictions it brought with it in their rearview mirror. They are less likely, however, to take the simple steps to keep the virus at bay.
Only 1 in 5 Americans overall — and fewer than half of adults over 65 — got a booster shot last fall. That means a healthy holiday season for the country is far from a sure thing.
Already, COVID numbers have been ticking up in recent weeks.
Hospitalizations nationwide increased from 15,050 to 17,418 — or 15.7 percent — for the week ending Aug. 26, according to the last available data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s the seventh week in a row that hospitalizations have increased.
In Massachusetts, the amount of virus in Boston metro wastewater has risen steadily since June, according to state health officials. Data from August showed the rate of people testing positive for COVID-19 is 9 percent, the highest point since March. That number does not include home testing, which has become second nature to thousands of Bay State residents.
To be sure, the percentage of seriously ill patients — and deaths — has continued to decline. But that is because of the effectiveness of the vaccines.
“COVID-19 has never really left us,” Dr. Graham Snyder of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center told ABC News. “There have been ups and downs throughout the pandemic ... but with this uptick, we’re seeing that steady churn pattern again where there’s a mix of variants and the variants are constantly changing and reemerging.”
The new booster is designed to combat those variants.
The shots will still be free to most Americans through private insurance or Medicare, and the federal government is expected to work with municipal health departments, clinics and select pharmacies to offer the shots without cost, at least in the short-term.
As in 2022, you can get your COVID booster at the same time as your seasonal flu shot.
“There’s no compelling reason to wait,” Ruanne Barnabas, chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital, told the Boston Globe.
Barnabas said people should get the vaccine “as soon as reasonably possible.”
After three years we should have learned it’s simple common sense.
