As I represent long-term care facilities, facts related in a July 27 Sentinel article about financial challenges facing Cheshire Medical Center caught my eye.
Least surprising was “the added cost of the travel nurses needed amid the ongoing workforce shortage.” Even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, New Hampshire did not have enough licensed nursing staff to go around, a subject of regular meetings of a Monadnock Region Healthcare Workforce Group. The pandemic made matters infinitely worse.
The state itself heavily contracts for staffing of its own health care facilities. For example, on the August 2 Executive Council agenda one finds an action item asking for $4.14 million in new temporary staffing agency contracts to serve the Veterans Home. The three vendors are all based in other states — Illinois, Maryland and Virginia. Under these contracts, the state will pay no less than $35 an hour for licensed nursing assistants, and no less than $80 an hour for licensed practical nurses. These extraordinary charges are a relative bargain, due to the state’s contracting scale, compared to what county and private nursing homes are forced to pay.
If Senate Bill 149 is signed into law by Gov. Sununu, such agencies will at least have to register with the state and avoid certain bad practices, like double-booking the same person, which would be a good consumer protection win. Yet, unlike other states, we would still have no idea what such agencies pay relative to what they charge, nor would there be a cap — as many states require — on what they can reasonably charge.
The second burden upon Cheshire Medical Center revealed by the article is regrettably common to hospitals across the state. It’s the inability of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, struggling with their own staffing woes, to accept hospital discharges, which jams up hospitals with discharge-ready patients who no longer need acute care, a situation in which “the hospital no longer receives any payments from insurers or government payers, meaning Cheshire Medical absorbs those costs.”
Cheshire County’s own nursing home, Maplewood, has a wait list that has exceeded 100 prospective residents for some time, despite offering record-high wages. Rather than headline-grabbing nursing home closures, what we have seen in the Granite State is a quieter atrophy, with beds, units and wings unavailable in county and private facilities due to the responsible decision of providers to not take on more than they can care for. This “offline” capacity is equal to the closure of several facilities.
I would not trade nursing home care here for anywhere else. For example, from 2021-22, New Hampshire nursing homes had the nation’s best health inspection survey results. And I am optimistic that a historic investment in Medicaid funding provided in the current state budget will gradually help long-term care providers, whether they’re serving in-home care clients, or those in assisted living or nursing facilities. This investment was more sizable because hospitals like Cheshire Medical Center selflessly chose to forgo their own Medicaid rate increases to help long-term care.
However, the future is very precarious, because the Biden Administration has threatened to impose an unfunded staffing mandate upon nursing homes, that, nationally, has been projected to cost $11.3 billion annually, and require hiring 191,000 additional caregivers unavailable in the job market nationally, let alone here in New Hampshire. This would force even greater utilization of out-of-state staffing agencies piratically charging whatever they want due to provider desperation. If this mandate occurs, it will be devastating to Cheshire County nursing home and hospital care alike.
