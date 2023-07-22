Kudos to the Maine Wire for its illuminating interview of Leonard Leo, a conservative judicial activist with Maine ties. We’ve been critical of a past attempt to diminish Leo’s voice and presence here in Maine, urging people to instead engage with ideas and people they disagree with rather than shut them down entirely.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.