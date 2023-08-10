The latest monthly U.S. jobs report showed a moderation in employment growth, bolstering hopes that the Federal Reserve can stop raising interest rates. Not so fast, say the monetary policy hawks such as former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers. They point to elevated wage gains as a cause for concern. Specifically, Summers estimates that when combined with trends in productivity, the fatter paychecks indicate an inflation rate of around 3.5 percent, which is uncomfortably high for the Fed and begs for tighter monetary policy. That estimate sounds overly pessimistic to me.

Bloomberg columnist Karl W. Smith is a former vice president for federal policy at the Tax Foundation and assistant professor of economics at the University of North Carolina.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.