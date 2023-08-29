Polarization is a national issue, but it has particular relevance at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, where I just started my senior year. In 2020, the year after my class was admitted, the Fairfax County School Board overhauled our selective admissions process. It eliminated standardized testing and a $100 application fee and reserved admissions slots for middle schools.

Eli Tillemann is president of the Young Democrats club and the Teenage Republicans club at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. He wrote this for The Washington Post.

