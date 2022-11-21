One of the most enduring justifications for a combat operation was uttered by an Army major in the war in Vietnam in 1968: “It became necessary to destroy the town to save it.”

Carl Golden is a senior contributing analyst with the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University in New Jersey. He was press secretary for New Jersey Gov. Thomas H. Kean and communications director for New Jersey Gov. Christie Whitman. He wrote this for Cagle Cartoons syndicate.

