The United States has an alarming problem: civic negligence. The signs of civic decline and decay are all around us — threats of extremist violence, book bans and legislative efforts to restrict honest discussions of history in schools. Renewing schools as civic spaces will require ending punitive testing policies to restore rich educational experiences. It will take shelving book bans to reaffirm trust in the freedom of thought. And it will call for repealing laws that seek to disrupt academic discussions to assert the value of freedom of speech. Urgent action is needed for our beloved public schools to renew civic life.

Jacob Goodwin is a 6th-grade social studies teacher and the 2021 New Hampshire History Teacher of the Year.

