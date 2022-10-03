royal outs

Watched by millions around the world, the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II demonstrated the enduring glamour of Britain’s hereditary order. As recession looms, however, and the pound sinks to its lowest in nearly four decades, it is time to ask: Can the monarchy reform fast and radically enough to adapt to an age of social and economic breakdown?

Pankaj Mishra is a Bloomberg columnist.

