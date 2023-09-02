“The climate change agenda is a hoax,” said Vivek Ramaswamy, causing some to gasp because the person expressing this vile attitude could the next president if Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott and a few others drop out as Republican opponents. He’d also need Joe Biden to hang in there. The remark was made during a Fox News debate of eight GOP candidates, and a poll said he won it, although there are those of us who say Haley won it.

Jay Ambrose is a columnist for Tribune News Service.

