In making the case that former President Donald Trump and many others allegedly engaged in racketeering while trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia, the indictment points out that many of the principals engaged in the same conduct in Pennsylvania.
The Georgia indictment, announced last Monday, charges Trump and 18 of his lieutenants in the alleged scheme, and names more than 30 other unindicted coconspirators.
The indictment describes a highly orchestrated effort to convince officials in “swing” states, where President Joe Biden won in close races, to swing enough votes to Trump for him to prevail in the Electoral College.
In Georgia, Trump infamously called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and urged him to “find” more than 11,000 votes.
The indictment notes that two of Trump’s lawyers charged in Georgia, Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, met with Pennsylvania Republican state legislators in Gettysburg on Nov. 25, 2020. Trump joined the meeting by phone. The trio made demonstrably false statements about the security and integrity of the Pennsylvania election and urged lawmakers to appoint fake electors to replace those whom voters had chosen for Biden. Later that day, Trump urged other Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers, at the White House, to conduct a special legislative session to invalidate the election results. He met a second time at the White House with state House Speaker Bryan Cutler, again urging him to call a special session.
During the same period, the indictment states, Giuliani repeatedly called Pennsylvania Republican legislative leaders, including Senate Majority leader Jake Corman (since retired), urging them to appoint fake electors.
On Dec. 9, 2020, indicted Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro issued state-by-state instructions for naming fake electors, including in Pennsylvania, which indicted Trump campaign executive Mike Roman followed up on Dec. 12. On Dec. 14, Trump’s fake electors in Pennsylvania signed the bogus documentation.
These events are the foundation of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, which failed when Congress carried out its duty and counted the actual state-certified electoral votes rather than the fake electors.
The conduct described in the indictment is as much a crime in Pennsylvania as in Georgia. The state should treat it as such.
